Man City youngster Bolton a doubt for Luton's clash with West Brom

On-loan Manchester City youngster Luke Bolton remains a doubt for this weekend’s Championship encounter with West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road.

The 19-year-old started Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Ipswich Town, the Hatters’ winning 3-1, but only played the opening 45 minutes after suffering a calf injury.

Speaking to the press this afternoon, boss Graeme Jones said: “He didn’t train today, we’ll hopefully get him back tomorrow and we’ll just be taking stock of the full group.

“That’s the next full session where we’ve got everyone together.”

Bolton, who is yet to play for the City first team, but had 10 games on loan with Wycombe Wanderers last season, was used at right back against the Tractor Boys in midweek.

It’s a position that Jones feels he can play easily, saying: “I think Man City have tried him there, I think Man City see him there, long term, because he’s got that power, he’s got that pace.

“He got done once or twice, getting a little bit tight, a little bit of inexperience, but he’s physically so powerful he recovered that it wasn’t a dangerous situation.

“He got a bit of a kick and his calf filled up quite big at half time, so we had to take him off.

“That was disappointing, because he was really affecting the game, but I liked his performance.”

Striker Danny Hylton, who is yet to feature this term either, is getting closer to a return, as Jones continued: “Danny wasn’t ready physically (on Tuesday).

“He trained out there, he covered maybe 7k, he’s getting up to speed, just constantly assessing where we are with him, but we;ve got a fully fit squad at the moment.”

After an excellent performance in reaching the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday night, Jones has plenty of options at his disposal.

He added: “I feel as far as Luton Town are concerned, we’re starting to maximise the group we’ve got here.

“We’re getting closer to the best team, or the best team as you pick for any individual game.

“It’s nice to have a group of players that are flexible enough tactically that you can choose from, so I was really pleased with them.”