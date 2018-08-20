McCormack out of clash with former side Southend

Midfielder Alan McCormack has been ruled out of facing his former side Southend United at Kenilworth Road tomorrow evening.

The 34-year-old was forced off after just half an hour of the 3-1 defeat at Peterborough United on Saturday with a slight calf injury, replaced by Glen Rea.

Although boss Nathan Jones didn't see it as a long term injury, it’s enough to keep McCormack out of the game with the Shrimpers where he played over 150 times during three separate spells.

The Luton chief said: “Any time Macca feels that, it’s precautionary, as we know he’s susceptible to picking up a serious injury.

“So we had to make the change at the right time and thankfully we’ve got someone like Glen Rea to have brought in there.

“It’s not a serious calf injury or anything, but we’ve dusted them down today and we go again tomorrow.

“We’ll pick a side tomorrow that we feel can win the game.

"One will be an enforced change, but whether we make changes or not it will be for the good of Luton Town and that’s what we’re looking to do.

“We’re in decent shape, we’ve got bumps and bruises from an encounter with Peterborough, but they’ll be ready to go again.”

Despite conceding three times in the opening 40 minutes on Saturday, Jones wasn't necessarily looking to make huge alterations amongst his back-line, adding: "We’ve got to defend better as if we don’t defend better, we’ll have a similar outcome.

"But last year we had the best defensive record in the league, so we know we can defend, we know our processes and our shape is fine.

"It’s just we had a spell in the first half that killed us, put a real bad tint on the result.

"For 70 per cent of the time, we didn’t have those problems, but we have to defend for 100 per cent."