McCormack’s influence is emphasised by Town duo

The influence of returning midfielder Alan McCormack was hailed by team-mate Alan Sheehan after Luton sealed promotion at the weekend.

Since recovering from six months out due to injury, McCormack is yet to taste defeat, his five starts leading to four wins and the 1-1 draw at Carlisle on Saturday.

Sheehan said: “Alan McCormack who’s come back in, I think it would be unfair not to bring him up.

“A fellow Irishman, he’s been unbelievable, since he’s been back in the team.

“It’s been 13 points out of 15 and the leadership and the know-how he’s got, he’s made such a huge difference.

“He had his injuries and everything like that, but I suppose if you said, come in 15-20 games and they’re the big ones that he’s played this year, he’s been immense for us.”

In fact, in McCormack’s 14 games this season, Town have only lost in stoppage time loss at Barnet, and 3-0 to Swindon, when they went down to 10 men with half an hour gone.

Midfielder Olly Lee was also quick to praise the ex-Brentford player, saying: “He’s great to play with.

“Glen’s (Rea) done a great job when he’s been out, but it’s nice to have that experienced head in there.

“He’s been through promotions, been through everything, the rollercoaster of the Football League and he’s come in there, shored it up and done a brilliant job.”