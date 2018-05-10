McCormack sees Luton on an ‘uphill surge’ under Jones

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack is convinced the club are on a clear ‘uphill surge’ under manager Nathan Jones.

Although restricted to just 16 appearances this term the 34-year-old has been an influential part of the side who have won promotion to League One.

We’re on an uphill surge up through the leagues and hopefully that’s the case next year. Alan McCormack

The ex-Brentford and Southend player always felt success was on the cards from the moment he put pen to paper too, saying: “I came in and when you speak to the manager, he gives you his vision, shows you training sessions and we sat there in his house, watching training sessions and the standard of playing, you’re kind of thinking, you’re kind of questioning whether that’s the best that there has been?

“But what you see is the potential the group has got and you only want to be a part of it.

“Brand new training ground, the facilities, the new stadium on the horizon, the fanbase, the players that are here and the players they want to bring in with the staff, fitness coach, manager.

“You can’t help but want to come to this club.

“We are going to have a lot of players in the summer want to come to this club because of who we are, where we are, where we’re going. We’re on an uphill surge up through the leagues and hopefully that’s the case next year.”

On one of the main reasons he felt Town are celebrating a place in League One this season, McCormack added: “You can’t take anything away from the spirit we’ve got.

“Even when you’re not playing well or the other team is playing better, we still find a way to win.

“That’s why we’ve been promoted and why we’re probably the best team in the league.

“We feel we are the best team in the league and we’re certainly ready for the next step up, whether other teams are is another thing.

“But we definitely are, and can see big things happening next year.”