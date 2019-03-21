McCormack unlikely to feature against Rovers but Sheehan is fit

Midfielder Alan McCormack isn't expected to be available for Luton's home encounter with Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

The 35-year-old missed last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Gillingham after injuring his hamstring against Bradford City recently and manager Mick Harford doubts he will be ready to face the play-off hopefuls.

He said: "Alan’s having treatment, he probably won’t make it this weekend.

"He’s on the mend, he’s very close, hopefully we'll have him back very shortly, but he might just be a bit short this weekend.

In his place came Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu on Saturday and when asked about his performance, Harford said: "I think Pelly did a good job.

"It was a tough game against Gillingham as we all know, and he played well in terms of what we asked him to do.

"He’s a big, powerful lad and in terms of him getting on the ball, I thought he was more than adequate and he performed very well."

Club captain Alan Sheehan is expected to be fit through after he missed out on Town's squad last weekend with a migraine.

Harford continued: "Alan came in on the Saturday morning and didn’t look very good, he looked a bit washed out.

"So we sent him home and he’s rested up now.

"He didn’t play in the development game on Tuesday but he’s trained the last couple of days, so Alan’s back in the fold.

“Everyone else is fit and well, so we're ready to go."

Just having the skipper back involved in the dressing room will be a huge boost for the Hatters too, as Harford added: "It’s massive for us to have the likes of Alan Sheehan around, Alex Baptiste, Alan McCormack, players who have been there, seen it, done it.

"People who have got other clubs over the line in terms of promotion, so those experienced players, it's vital for us to have them around the place."