McCormack wants to play a full part in Hatters’ run-in

Midfielder Alan McCormack is determined to play his part in the Hatters’ end of season run-in after recovering from the injuries which have decimated his campaign.

The 34-year-old hasn’t featured for the club since September 16 when he limped out of the game against Wycombe Wanderers with a groin problem.

Since then, he has also picked up a calf problem which delayed his comeback, but on returning to full training, the former Brentford player said: “I was hoping to be back two or three weeks ago, but then the left calf, I had a little problem with that.

“It put me back a week or two, I but managed to get back pretty quickly from that.

“I wanted to get back for Stevenage, but that just came a little bit quick, so that was disappointing.

“We’ve had a couple of days where I can get to rest away from the training ground, away from football, mentally recharge the batteries for the last 13 games, that final battle that you go into now.

“It will be tough as every team wants to beat you and every team wants to come and knock you off the perch, but we’ve got to be ready for that.

“Fingers crossed and touch wood, that’s the end of them (injuries), and I can get back playing, get back around the boys and trying to help us get over the line.”

In McCormack’s absence, he has witnessed Town climb to the top of the tree with just 13 matches to go.

The midfielder has been hugely impressed by his side’s ability to mix it up on their way to the summit, as he added: “I’ve seen some of the performances, some of the games, the football we play is exceptional.

“There is no team in the division that plays the football we play.

“You don’t get the chance to play that type of football every week, you don’t get the pitches, so we’ve had adapt our game and we’ve done that very well.

“We’ve been able to adapt to mixing, stretching the game, playing football, defending well and all the young boys have come on leaps and bounds, improving every week.

“The older ones are helping them improve and the older lads are getting better themselves, and that mixture is a dangerous mixture for other teams.

“It’s very hard to compete against that week in, week out.

“You can have some teams that come and have an excellent game and beat us or get a draw out of us, but to do that consistently is very tough.”