McCormack won’t change his game despite yellows totting up

Hatters midfielder Alan McCormack won’t be about to change his game despite being one yellow card away from a two game ban.

The 35-year-old will have to tread carefully for the next few matches, with the cut off point for 10 yellows coming after Town’s trip to Bradford City on Tuesday, March 12.

However, McCormack, who has picked up nine cautions in his 20 appearances so far this term, with leading scorer James Collins on eight as well, said: “If I get booked and get suspended, I do, if the ref deems the challenge is a yellow card then I can’t do anything about it.

“I can’t change my game. If I’m thinking I’m going to get booked, then I won’t be at my best, I won’t perform the way I perform.

“You do get a little bit before the game, you think, ‘don’t go lunging into challenges,’ but you can’t do that in today’s game anyway, you’d pick up red cards.

“All players are protected by lunges and high feet, so that side of the game, I don’t really make any more.

“Maybe using my mouth is probably something I’ve got to be careful with. I still try to have a polite conversations with officials at certain times and to be fair, they’re pretty fine.”