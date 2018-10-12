McGeehan relishing his Hatters reunion

Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan is relishing the chance to come up against his former side Luton when the two teams meet at Oakwell tomorrow.

The 23-year-old left Kenilworth Road for the Tykes in June 2017 after spending a number of spells with the club, signed for the first time by ex-boss John Still on loan from Norwich, where he was handed his professional debut in the 3-0 win over Nuneaton in January 2014.

He went on to make 106 appearances for Luton, scoring 31 goals, as his career really took off under current manager Nathan Jones, earning him his move to the Championship 18 months ago.

Speaking to the Barnsley official site, McGeehan clearly still holds the club in high regard, saying: “They gave me my chance when I was a young lad making my way in the game – the first steps of my career – so it was a big club for me.

“I have lots of memories from Kenilworth Road; it was a really good time in my career and got me my move here, so it’s all fond memories.

“They’ve got really good fans, a great manager and a good set of lads – a lot of my old friends and team-mates still play there, so I’m looking forward to seeing the boys.

“They’re a very good team – obviously, I know a lot about them. They’ve got a very good manager and a unique style with a diamond formation, which is different to what we’ve played against.

“They’re doing well and taking the momentum from last year in League Two, and it’s going to be a good game.”

The Tykes themselves have made an excellent start to the campaign, with their last victory, a 4-0 thrashing of Peterborough, making the rest of the league sit up and take notice.

McGeehan knows that they will be in for a real test of their promotion credentials on Saturday though with the Hatters not turning up for a draw, adding: “It was a big performance, a team near the top of the league; it puts a big marker down for everyone looking at us and it was a good reaction to the draw against Plymouth.

“It puts us on the front foot and, hopefully, we can take it into the next games.

“It’s still early days in the season, but we want to be up there – we think we should be up there. We’ve definitely got the squad for it and we’ll be pushing to be up there, and a win puts us in a great spot.

“As a collective, we’ve got to demand a bit more from each other. It’s hard because teams come and sit in and make it difficult, so maybe we could show a bit more patience.

“But we’ve got to keep playing the way we are and teams like Luton won’t sit in on Saturday; they’ll have a go and that may suit us.”