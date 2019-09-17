McManaman back as a strong Luton side heads to Brentford B

Luton boss Graeme Jones has selected a strong side to face Brentford B in a behind closed doors fixture this afternoon.

Winger Callum McManaman is involved from the start, after missing Town's last four league games with a groin injury, while Dan Potts is also back.

There's valuable minutes for Brendan Galloway, Alan Sheehan and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu as well, although all 11 players chosen have featured for the first team this season.

Opponents Brentford have two former Hatters in their ranks, midfielder Arthur Read and defender Cole Dasilva.

Luton: James Shea; Dan Potts, Brendan Galloway, Lloyd Jones, Alan Sheehan, Jacob Butterfield, Luke Berry, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, George Moncur, Callum McManaman,Elliot Lee.

Brentford: Gunnarsson; Roerslev, Sery Larsen, Pinnock, Thompson; Mokotjo, J. Dasilva, Read; Brissett, Mogensen, Valencia.