McManaman confident 'highly respected' Hatters chief will be able to attract new signings

Luton boss Graeme Jones should have no problem in attracting players to the club according to his first acquisition Callum McManaman.

The former Wigan winger put pen to paper last week after a career which has seen him play exclusively in the Premier League and Championship.

Jones has already stated he will be looking to make further additions to a Town squad that won promotion to the second tier of English football last season.

With his glowing reputation from spells with Wigan, Swansea, Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Belgium, McManaman is confident the Hatters chief can get who he wants in.

He said: “The gaffer’s highly respected in the game already.

“He’s worked with some top, top players as everyone knows, so I don’t think he’ll have any problems attracting players.

“He did say to me we are bringing some players in, so hopefully there’s going to be a few players coming in which will be good for competition.”