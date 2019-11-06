McManaman confident that Luton have enough to stay up

Luton attacker Callum McManaman believes the club have more than enough in their squad to ensure they can avoid relegation back to League One this season.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Nottingham forest was the Hatters’ third loss in a row and fourth in five outings, leading manager Graeme Jones to concede his side were already in a battle to stay in the Championship.

Although McManaman knows that his side are in a precarious position, currently 21st in the table and just two points above the dotted line, he is remaining confident Town’s stay in the second tier won’t be a brief one.

The former Wigan wideman said: “I don’t think the lads have been talking about it, you’ve just to keep looking up and keep staying positive.

“But after you lose three on the bounce, you need to have a good sit down and have a good look at it, and we need to be a bit more clever.

“You only have to look at the squad and there’s lads who aren’t even getting in the squad who are good players, who you trust to play, so it is a good squad and I think we’ll have enough, definitely.

“The club is used to winning games every week for the last two years. So it’s hard when you lose one or two on the bounce to pick yourself up and go again.

“But we’ve got some great characters in this dressing room.

“It’s a good squad, we know we’re good enough and we’ve got the right mentality to get out, so I wouldn’t say it’s all doom and gloom, it’s still early on in the season.”

Town have a chance to leapfrog one of their fellow strugglers this weekend when they head to Reading, who are just one point and two places above them in 19th.

The Royals are yet to lose under new manager Mark Bowen, who was appointed last month, replacing the sacked Jose Manuel Gomes, picking up two home victories, over Preston and Millwall, plus a decent 2-2 draw at QPR.

McManaman added: “I’ve been saying to the lads, three defeats in this league, it’s not good.

“You’ve to got keep nicking points, even in you’re playing poorly, nicking draws if you can.

“The lads are gutted and we’ve just got to pick ourselves up and go again.

“We’ve got Reading away, so that will be a massive game.”