McManaman doesn’t want Luton to sit back in the Championship

Summer signing Callum McManaman believes the best way for Town to combat the Championship this season is by facing it head on.

The attacker was part of the Wigan Athletic squad who finished 18th last term after winning League One the previous campaign, while 2016-17 champions Sheffield United, are now in the Premier League after finishing second to Norwich City.

McManaman said: “The teams who have not been frightened and sat back have done better, the ones who have got at teams and got in and amongst them.

“Most of the teams who have come up and sat back, waited for the big teams to take over, have fallen short.

“You look at Sheffield United and the way they play, they just came up and were all out attack, not stupid, but they knew what they were doing.

“They had a plan, they stuck to it and believed in it, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Although Town have also got the possibility of starting building at their new home in Power Court to get excited about this term as well, McManaman admitted it hadn’t played a huge factor in him agreeing to become the club's first new addition of the summer.

He added: “The gaffer mentioned the plans for the club that it’s going the right way.

“We’ve got a new stadium coming and I was really impressed, but to be honest, I was more impressed with everything he knew about he and what he could do for me and where he’s going to play me.

“Even if the stadium wasn’t happening, I would have been signing.”