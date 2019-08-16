McManaman needs a bit more work to hit top form for Luton

Hatters chief Graeme Jones expects summer signing Callum McManaman to hit his best form for the Hatters during the next few weeks.

The 28-year-old moved to Kenilworth Road in the summer after leaving Wigan Athletic and has begun both Championship matches so far, playing 90 minutes in the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday.

That was his first full game since March 2018, when at Aston Villa, as he has only managed a similar feat three times since December 2014.

McManaman was also used for the last 25 minutes against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, but Jones thinks it might take a little longer until Town fans see him on top form.

He said: “Me and Callum have got a human agreement that nobody knows.

“He knows he has to look after himself, Callum takes longer to get fit than anybody else.

“If everybody’s five weeks then Callum will be eight, so he’s still working.

“There’s still some work we’ve got to get into him before we see him at our best.

“But I think people can see his quality, I just want to see that quality a bit further up the pitch when he can really affect games, but it’s coming slowly.”