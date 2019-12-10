McManaman: Wigan win was massive for Hatters

The importance of Town’s come from behind win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday was not lost for a second on former Latics attacker Callum McManaman.

With three minutes to play, the Hatters were sitting in the relegation zone, in real danger of seeing one of their main rivals claim all three points at Kenilworth Road.

Fast forward a few minutes though and it was Luton outside the drop zone after first McManaman and then George Moncur found the net to seal a remarkable victory.

Speaking afterwards, McManaman said: “It’s a massive win.

“All the lads knew how important that was not to lose that game.

“Even if we drew, it wouldn’t have been the end of the world, but losing would have given them a massive lift.

“We’ve got good characters in the dressing room, even the one who have come off the bench, have come on and it’s a good squad, everyone’s together and it paid off in the end.

“The lads are all buzzing, that’s the happiest I’ve seen everyone because of the way we won and the character shown, so everyone’s on a high.”

Once McManaman had drawn Town level with a cool finish on his left foot for a third of the season, he felt the hosts had every chance of going on to snatch three points.

He continued: “That’s what I love about this ground, the fans are brilliant when you score.

“They were getting on us a little bit when they were getting frustrated when it was 1-0 and it was tough as you can understand, especially after last week.

“But when we scored the whole place just lifted and we just knew something was going to fall for us.

“Fair play to George it was a great finish, he’s deserved that.”

Although there were some audible groans at times when Luton remained patient in their attempts to find an equaliser, it didn’t bother McManaman.

He added: “It can affect you, but I’m used to it.

“I’ve played at a few clubs, where it’s been tough and the fans can turn, but that’s football.

"That’s when you have to show character and that’s exactly what we did.

“We showed character from behind and we got a great win.”