McPhillips happy with Seasiders’ second half display against Hatters

Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips felt his side produced a far better second half display during their 0-0 draw against Luton on Saturday.

The hosts were under the cosh for the majority of the first half, with keeper Mark Howard making an excellent stop from Elliot Lee, while the Hatters missed a host of other opportunities too.

Although they improved in the second period, they still required Howard to come to their rescue again late on, denying Lee’s blast, as McPhillips said: “We were disappointed with the first half, but sometimes that happens.

“I wasn’t expecting it after the way they’ve been playing in games and in training, but second half we got a response like we normally do.

“We made a good game of it second-half and came away with a 0-0 when we’ve had a bad day at the office.

“We’ve moved up a place in the league and that’s a positive, and we’ve got no injuries which is a positive.”

On Town’s performance, which was excellent throughout, deserving of more than the point they secured, McPhillips added: “They really do pass the ball, that’s what they do.

“They’ve got some good players and it’s a big club with a big budget in this league. They have got some good players and that showed in the first half, but second half we showed what we are all about.

“A sixth clean sheet is massive, and I think we’ve got the record number of clean sheets now in the league.

“It’s just a shame that we can’t nick that goal because scoring goals has been a little problem for us and if we’d have scored one today, we would have won.”