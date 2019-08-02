Middlesbrough chief has doubts over trio ahead of Luton trip

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate could be without three players for his side's trip to Kenilworth Road on Friday evening.

Irish international goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been sidelined with a calf injury since mid-July, long-serving left back George Friend has played just once in pre-season and defender Dael Fry has been out of action since picking up a hamstring injury last term.

Speaking to the club's official website, Woodgate said: "Dael's getting there, but he'll be a couple of weeks I think.

"I don't want to rush him - I've been in the same boat.

"Darren and George are there or thereabouts - I’d like to think so (that they'd play)."