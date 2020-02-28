Midfielder Berry has been an 'exceptional professional' according to Luton boss

Promotion winner hailed for his attitude in training

Hatters midfielder Luke Berry has been hailed as an ‘exceptional professional’ by manager Graeme Jones for the manner in which he has fought his back into the first team reckoning this term.

The 27-year-old had played a mere 13 minutes of league football in the opening four months of the season, with just two substitute appearances against Cardiff and Blackburn Rovers.

However, he returned to the starting line-up for the 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic on December 7 and has gone from strength to strength since.

In fact, Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Brentford, in which Berry produced a brilliant display, setting up both of the hosts' goals, saw him start a 10th game out of 16 in the league, coming off the bench in three of the other matches as well.

When asked about the former Cambridge player, who has now 82 appearances for the club, Jones said: “Luke was coming back from injury and he missed a little of the early season, maybe 10 days, so it takes you out of your stride.

“Then other people take their opportunity and you’re lower down the pecking order.

“Izzy (Brown) got injured at Brentford and Luke, the fantastic professional that he is, is out there and I mean training his backside off every day, doing extras.

“He leads a clean lifestyle, so when his opportunity came round, he was ready and for me he’s taken it with both hands.

“He’s been really, really good, he’s certainly played his role, he's given us a great level when called upon, but that's what you want to do.

“You need to add to the group, no matter what the circumstances are and Luke’s taken full advantage of opportunity.

“But he’s taken full advantage of opportunity because he’s out there and he’s making it so that if the opportunity comes he’s ready.

“That’s the definition of being an exceptional professional for me, which nobody speaks about, he’s been rewarded for being a really top professional.”