Midfielder determined to create during his time with Luton

Midfielder Eunan O’Kane wants to be one of Town’s main creators in chief during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The on-loan Leeds United player gave an excellent first impression of just what he can bring to the club in a 25-minute cameo at Wycombe on Saturday, playing a part in Town’s leveller.

I hope to get better and better as I get fitter and stronger and hopefully you’ve not seen the best of me yet. Eunan O’Kane

He now wants to show the Hatters fans plenty of that side of his game, as when asked about his attributes, he said: “Hopefully more of what you’ve seen in the last 20 minutes there.

“Getting forward, making chances for people, creating chances, keeping the ball, getting us playing and that’s what the manager’s brought me here to do, so hopefully we’ll see a lot more of it.”

Although O’Kane has been dropped down a level from the Championship, he didn’t have any problem beginning on the bench, saying: “I don’t think I was ready to start.

“I haven’t played much football in the last two or three weeks, so I kind of expected to be on the bench. It is frustrating sitting there not being able to help your team-mates and thankfully I got some time at the end, one, for my fitness and two, to help contribute towards getting a valuable point.

“I hope to get better and better as I get fitter and stronger and hopefully you’ve not seen the best of me yet.”

The Irish international, who has played for Bournemouth in the top flight is also aiming to pass some of his expertise on to Luton’s squad, adding: “Hopefully, I think that’s the plan.

“Time will tell whether that happens, but that’s definitely what I’ve come here with.

“I’ve experience of a higher level, hopefully I’ll be able to give that to the young players that are here and bring those on that are around me.

“It’s difficult to build relationships in 24 hours, but the longer I spend here, the more minutes I play, the more I train with people, hopefully you’ll see that come out.”