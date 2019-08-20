Midfielder insists Town can take plenty of positives from Baggies loss

Town midfielder Jacob Butterfield believes that the Hatters can take an awful lot of positives from their 2-1 home defeat against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The hosts had the ascendancy gong into the break, leading 1-0 through Harry Cornick’s first goal of the season, a cracking header.

However, they were pegged back instantly by half time substitute Grady Diangana, who then put the Baggies in front moments later from close range

Although Town couldn’t find an equaliser, Butterfield felt the performance in the first period spoke volumes, as he said: “It was a good first half.

"I thought we were in control, the goal helped, the goal gives you confidence, but playing against a good team like they are and the way that we played out from back, the way we played in possession, the chances that we had, we felt great at half time.

“For whatever reason, we came out for the second half, and we’re a good team, we need to believe that."

The former Derby and Barnsley player also thought Town need to get better and their on-field game management in order to get themselves out of future sticky situations.

He continued: "Maybe teams will think coming here, 'let them play out,' but we caused them that many problems, they needed to change at half time.

“They made a substitution, they changed the way they pressed us, so we need to think teams aren’t just going to let us play and let us do things.

“They’re going to address things, change things, make subs, we need to recognise that and maybe be mature enough to make decisions on the pitch to say, ‘let’s have five minutes, let’s maybe try to turn them,' or stuff like that.

“We need to keep our identity, we are a team that likes to play with the ball on the floor, we like to play out from the back, we don’t want to just kick it, and hit and hope football.

“We want to play with thought and purpose when we have the ball, but at the same time we need to just learn to react to different situations in games, maybe learn to manage the games a bit better, but still stick to what we are.”

After such an impressive performance in that opening period, Butterfield admitted it was a real downer to see that hard work frittered away in the space of six second half minutes.

He said: “It was a blow, but again it’s a key point in the game.

“Like the manager said, ‘you concede a goal, so what, just start again, keep doing what you’re doing.’

“Obviously you’re playing with a bit of emotion, but it’s something that we need to look at and see what we could do better.

“The start of the second half, if you concede a goal, not to concede another and just to reset and implement our football again and get control of the game back, which we didn’t do.

“It was disappointing after the first half, as the gameplan was really working, we played really well as a team, 1-0 up, and just couldn’t sustain it in the second half.

“They came out and pushed on, defended us in a different way, defended with another attacker, to stop us playing out and we just got a bit camped in, a bit too deep.

“The quality that they’ve got, they got two goals and we couldn’t get one back.

“The game got a bit stretched and it felt like a completely different game to the first half where we were in control.

“It got a bit end-to-end, a bit stretched, which was disappointing.

“It’s something we need to look at and learn from, starting from the second half."

After conceding a last-minute goal against Cardiff the previous weekend, Butterfield knows his side can't afford to let their concentration levels slip during any game at this level.

He added: "It was a bit similar to Cardiff, although not the same effect on the game, but I didn’t think after a dominant first half at Cardiff, the first five or 10, we dropped off it a little bit, so we need to address that.”

“Every team has got that quality, look at some of the clubs we’re competing against.

"I think in every game, you’re not going to have it your own way for 90 minute.

"Every team is going to have a spell where you’re going to be under a bit of pressure and you’re going to have to deal with it.

"The start of the second half and we didn’t deal with it, it’s disappointing."