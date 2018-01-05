Midfielder Lee can't wait for 'surreal' Newcastle experience

Hatters midfielder Olly Lee is ready for one of the most ‘surreal’ experiences of his career when he walks out on the St James’ Park playing surface in a Luton Town shirt tomorrow afternoon.

The 26-year-old is a lifelong Magpies fan having grown up in the north east when dad Rob was an integral part of the Newcastle side for a decade.

Ahead of the third round draw, Lee was desperate for the Hatters to be drawn against his boyhood club and got his wish when the two sides were paired up, meaning he has every chance of realising his dream on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the press yesterday, he said: “It’s going to be a very surreal moment.

"I watched Elliot play there for West Ham a couple of years back and was watching with great pride and a tinge of jealousy as well, as I wanted to be out there.

"It will be a massive moment for us to be out at St James’ Park and I can’t wait for it.”

Although the Magpies have picked up of late, Lee isn’t going there for a day out, as he feels Town are definitely capable of pulling off a shock result.

He continued: “Definitely, we fancy our chances against anyone, it doesn’t matter what league you’re in, we feel we can take the game to anyone.

"We can show them how good we are and if we do that, who knows what can happen?”

Brother Elliot, who might have to make do with a place on the bench with the form that James Collins and Danny Hylton are in, knows how special it will be to get on in front of what should be a huge following from the Lee family.

He said: “It’s been crazy and I think everyone’s really looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a really special day for all the family, there’s a bus-load of 30, 40 going up and it’s one we’re really looking forward to.

“We’ve all got some fond memories of being there, so it will definitely be a special day for the family.”

With dad Rob being such a legend among the United fans, then there has been a host of media attention on the Lee family in the build-up, with the biggest press attendance at the Brache on Thursday.

On the interest it has generated from national outlets, Town boss Nathan Jones added: "I embrace that, I don’t want it to be a sideshow, or anything like that, but they’ve earned that.

"Rob Lee was a legend there and a fantastic player and a really good guy. His boys are here and they’re a big part of what we do, as they work hard, they graft, they’re great characters here.

"Olly’s epitomised everything about our progression, so I’m pleased for him and I want them to have that accolade, that bit of attention.

"It’s a nice time for the club and I want us to enjoy it, but the be all and end all is we acquit ourselves, very, very well."