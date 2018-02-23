‘Mitchell brothers’ close in on Luton return

Town midfielder Alan McCormack has revealed that he and club captain Scott Cuthbert have been nicknamed the ‘Mitchell brothers’ by their team-mates at Kenilworth Road.

On the resemblance to Phil and Grant Mitchell from the long-running TV soap EastEnders, McCormack said: “We’ve been out quite a long time now the two of us and we’ve both been called Phil and Grant, the Mitchell brothers.

“As we’re quite loud and can be aggressive at times, barking orders, so it’s quite funny that we’ve bounced off each other.”

With the pair now back in full training, McCormack is looking forward to seeing Cuthbert, who has been out since November 18, on the pitch once more.

He added: “Scotty’s very similar to me in terms of his attitude, his desire in football, work-rate and everything that you want to get back fit.

“We can push each other in the gym, we’ve done some really tough sessions, especially on the Watt bike and been able to bounce off each other, get each other going, as we know in the long run it’s only going to help us out.

“I’m pleased to see Scotty back training with the boys now.

“He’s slowly been integrated and he’s looking very, very good, very strong, so fingers crossed we get him back as well.

“It’s a very, very tough run-in when you’re in the position we’re in, all sorts can creep in.

“We’ve both got experience, we want to help the boys continue the run they’re on and win the league.”