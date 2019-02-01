Moncur confident Luton can replicate their stunning Pompey performance

Town hero George Moncur is confident his side are more than capable of reproducing their stunning first half display in the 3-2 win over Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

The Hatters earned glowing plaudits for the manner in which they played their opponents off the park in midweek, with interim boss Mick Harford labelling it the best he had seen League One level in his entire career.

Luton were unlucky just to lead through James Collins’ strike, deserving far more of an advantage at the interval, but on whether they can replicate that level of performance gong forward, starting at Shrewsbury tomorrow, Moncur said: “I think so, if we’ve done it once, then there’s no thing saying we can’t do it again

“Honestly it's the best I’ve seen at this level from when I've been at Colchester, Barnsley, that is the best I’ve ever seen a team play in terms of combinations on the pitch.

“It was unbelievable, it was the best I’ve ever seen anyone at this level pass a team off the park.

"Portsmouth are a great side, no disrespect to them, but the all-round performance, especially in the first half was unreal, the best I’ve seen.

“Every game in this league is hard, because teams that are down the bottom, they can always pull out a result.

"So we’ll have to be on it again, just stick to our game, stick to how we play and I’m sure that we can get another good result (on Saturday).

The manner in which Town cut through their opponents on tricky pitch certainly impressed Moncur from his vantage point on the substitutes bench during the opening 45 minutes.

He continued: “It was superb, Kaz LuaLua, he had the defenders in twists.

"Collo’s unreal, he runs everywhere, holds it up, gets other involved and his goalscoring is phenomenal.

"He’s a great player to have in the team and it was great for him to score another goal.”

The visitors did improve dramatically in the second period though, as they levelled quickly, with the game turning into wonderfully entertaining affair, as either side could have on it until Moncur himself struck late on.

He knew Town were never going to have it their own way against such a good side, saying: "It was like a whirlwind, as second half we didn’t come out as strong as we had.

"Portsmouth made a couple of changes and they came on to us, I thought the lads they brought on were doing quite well for them.

"It was unlucky for them, but it just shows what desire we’ve got and we deserved to come out on top.

“It was disappointing for them to score straight away, but we’ve got enough believe in the squad that if we ever go down, or if we’re drawing the game, we know that we can win it.”

On what beating their nearest rivals in the promotion race to move five points clear with 16 games to go can do for the Hatters, Moncur added: "Just lift us even more.

"I know the team spirit is unreal in the dressing room, everyone knows what they can do, while off the pitch and on the pitch, everyone’s together.

"That gave us a good lead at the top and we know and we believe we can stay there and get promoted easy.

“It shows the importance of the game. If they won, one point clear, but we’ve managed to get it and we’re five points clear, so it gives us a massive boost for the rest of the games."