Moncur happy to leave Barnsley for a Luton side he believes are the best footballing team in League One

New Luton signing George Moncur believes he has joined the best footballing side in the division after moving to the Hatters from Barnsley last week.

The former West Ham midfielder is well placed to judge, having seen exactly what League One has to offer during his time at Oakwell this term.

Although the Tykes defeated Luton 3-2 on home soil back in October, and drew 0-0 in the return clash at Kenilworth Road on New Year’s Day, Moncur insists Town can trump them.

He said: “I think footballing-wise, I’ve got to be honest, I think we’ve got the best team in the league in terms of football.

“It’s going to be a tough ask, but I know we’ve got enough in the dressing room to get us up.

Moncur penned a two-and-a-half year deal on Friday, as he left Oakwell after over two seasons with the Tykes.

This term, Moncur had made 22 league appearances, but just 11 of them had come from the first whistle, as he had made only two league starts since the end of October.

When asked about his move south, Moncur said: “No disrespect to Barnsley, they’ve got some great players and I hope they do well this year, but I just wasn’t enjoying it as much as I knew I would.

“The move back down south is brilliant for me, not only football-wise, but for my family and hopefully I’m going to really enjoy it.

“The way the manager (Daniel Stendel) plays, I didn’t really suit into his system, because most of the time I was playing on the left wing.

“Obviously I signed from Colchester to Barnsley as a number 10, and I didn’t really play there for Barnsley.

“But I came on today as a 10, was getting on the ball, so I really enjoyed it.”

On where he would fit into the Luton team, Moncur continued: “I’d say anywhere in the diamond, on the left or right, or in the 10.

“I can play in any of those positions and they’re probably my favourite as I like to get on the ball, and also try and make things happen further up the field.”

Former Luton midfielder Cameron McGeehan also gave Moncur a glowing appraisal of life with the Town, as he said: “Yes, course, I really like him, he’s a good mate of mine.

“I dropped him a few text messages over the last couple of days, and he’s doing really well at Barnsley, so I wish him all the best and hopefully he carries on his good form.”

Moncur joins a squad full of friendly faces too, with Town having a strong West Ham connection.

Attacker Elliot Lee is one of his best friends in the game, while Dan Potts, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Marek Stech are all ex-Hammers, with defender Matty Pearson at Oakwell with him last term.

Moncur said: “There’s nothing better than going to a team where you know quite a lot of the lads.

“It’s a bit harder when you don’t know anyone as you don’t really know what to do with yourself.

“Because I know five or six of them already, I’ve found I’ve settled in really well, it’s going to be good.”

Fellow transfer window arrival George Thorne is also someone who Moncur knows well, the two playing at England youth level together.

He added: “It was great to come on with him, I know his game really well and he loves to get on the ball and he finds great pockets into the front man with his passes.

“He gave me the ball quite a lot, so it was really good.”