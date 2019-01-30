Moncur: Match-winner was one of my greatest moments

Hatters match-winner George Moncur just couldn’t stop smiling after what he described as one of the greatest moments of his career against Portsmouth last night.

With four minutes to go and Town’s top-of-the-table clash locked at 2-2, Moncur was fouled just 20 yards from goal.

There didn’t look like a way through the packed visitors’ wall, but after James Justin stepped over the ball, the recent signing from Barnsley stepped up to bend it into the bottom corner beyond the dive of Pompey keeper Craig MacGillivray to score his first goal for the club and seal a wonderful 3-2 triumph.

Moncur said: “I was the one that won the free kick, as I came in, I was nearly in on goal and I got taken down on the right hand side.

“A few of the lads were running by the ball and said ‘Moncs you have it’, so I fancied it.

“Justin said ‘what I’ll do is I’ll run over it’ as he did run over it, I think the keeper moved a bit to the left and then I just managed to whip it round and thankfully it found the corner so I was over the moon.

“It’s a good strike, I’m trying to be a humble guy as you never should get ahead of yourself, but I’m really happy it’s gone in and hopefully we can get another win on Saturday.

“That’s the way it is in football, I’ve had some tough times and I’ve had some great times and that goes right up there as a great time.

“I’m really happy with myself that I managed to do that and hopefully I can continue more for the rest of the season.

“I thought I scored on my debut, but it wasn’t meant to be, but obviously good things come to those who wait and thankfully it’s gone in.”

Striker James Collins, himself with two goals on the night, was thrilled for his team-mate, saying: “I was gutted for him that he didn’t score on his debut (against Peterborough), but what a free kick, what a time to score.

“I’m delighted for him as he’s a good lad, he’s come in and adapted straight away, and that’s the quality he’s got.

“I’m delighted he’s a part of our team.”

Meanwhile, interim boss Mick Harford, who was an integral part of the midfielder joining, added: “I’m absolutely thrilled for George.

“He’s come in, been a real breath of fresh air, he’s a livewire around the place, he’s a lovely kid and I’m just about delighted for him that he’s come in, got his first goal for Luton.

“What a time to score your first goal, a winning goal and keep us top of the table, he’s going to be a good player for Luton.”