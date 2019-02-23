Moncur thrilled to get his first league start for Luton

Town midfielder George Moncur was thrilled to get a first start for the club during Saturday’s 2-1 win at Fleetwood.

The 25-year-old, who had signed in the transfer window from promotion rivals Barnsley, has had to bide his time with cameos from the bench since arriving.

However he was involved from the beginning at Highbury, as speaking afterwards, he said: “It’s great to get a start, I haven’t started a game since December, so I was a little bit leggy in the second half.

“But I felt quite good to be honest, I thought I could have tired a bit earlier, but I was really energetic until the time I got brought off.

“I’m happy with the performance and hopefully we can carry it on to next week.”

Moncur had no qualms about waiting for his chance after arriving at Kenilworth Road, and knows keeping a spot in the side will be just as tough.

He continued: “In terms of midfield, the teams that I’ve played in and been about, this is definitely the best I’ve played in.

"There’s so much talent in terms of every position, Macca (Alan McCormack), sitting on the ball, George Thorne in there competing.

“Pelly (Mpanzu), Shins (Andrew Shinnie), El (Elliot Lee) and everyone else who’s in midfield, it’s really tough, Bez (Luke Berry) as well is quality.

“You’ve got so many good players in the squad, I think we’ve got a big team but everyone is challenging for a place, so the amount of quality, it’s the best team in the league without a doubt I’d say.

"Everyone’s pushing for a place which means in training every day you have to keep doing well and keep doing things as there’s other people waiting to take your spot.

"That’s the way it will be as you need that.

“So it’s going to be hard to keep a place in the team, but everyone’s great, we get on and hopefully we can just get the wins no matter who plays.”

On Moncur’s full debut, which included another goal, his fourth in just 127 minutes, boss Mick Harford added: “His record is phenomenal in terms of goals he’s scored and minutes he’s played.

“He made a big contribution, he plays as a 10 and he was man-marked for the majority of the game, he had to get off the shackles of (Jack) Sowerby who followed him all over the pitch.

"It was a difficult day for George, he had to show his class and his ability when in possession.”

When asked about his performance, up against a side in Fleetwood who took their physical approach to the extreme at times, Moncur said: "I think every time I’ve played here I’ve been man-marked, I have to try and find space.

"Sometimes those games it isn’t on the floor and it was a bit more of a battle, but I thought I ran about, got in a few tackles in and on to the next game."

The midfielder was also relishing being in his favoured position once more after leaving the Tykes last month.

He added: "At Barnsley I was most of the time playing on the left wing.

"I can play there as I like to attack, but I don’t get the ball as much, I wasn’t really playing in my position.

"So to come down here and play where I normally have played before, and the style of play that they do and all the players we’ve got, it’s a great time for me to come here.

"I’m really happy with the move so far."