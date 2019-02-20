Mpanzu can’t believe Tykes let Moncur move to the Hatters

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu couldn’t hide his surprise that promotion rivals Barnsley let George Moncur head to the Hatters after his fourth goal in six appearances at the weekend.

The 25-year-old left Oakwell for Kenilworth Road during the transfer window, signing a two-and-a half year deal with Luton.

He’s great around the club and I’m surprised Barnsley let him come to us. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

He announced himself in some style by scoring the winner against Portsmouth and then added another two in the 3-0 triumph over Wycombe last week.

On Saturday, he unleashed a stunning free kick from 25 yards to open the scoring at Fleetwood, for his fourth strike already, as Mpanzu said: “He’s a character like me, we just bantz all the time.

“He’s great around the club and I’m surprised Barnsley let him come to us.

“So I’m grateful for that and he’s contributed a lot.

“He got a couple of goals against Wycombe and a winner against Portsmouth, so he’s contributed a lot.”

The long serving Mpanzu was on target himself in the second period, seeing a low drive fumbled through his legs and into the net by home keeper Alex Cairns.

He continued: “People saying it’s an own goal, but I’ll take any goal as it comes.

“The keeper’s fluffed it, maybe too much power, he couldn’t handle it.

“I have to thank JJ for taking the defender away, I’ve struck it and it’s gone in, so I’ll take the goal.

“It put us 2-0 up and we felt comfortable until the last 30 seconds. They tried to put the ball in the box, we defended it well, Sheasy (James Shea) was great.”

On the victory itself, against an over-zealous Cod Army side, Mpanzu added: “They made it very difficult for us, tried to stop the game, you can see from the amount of bookings they got, and we just had to play through it.

“The amount of bookings was crazy for a first half.

“We had to continue keeping our heads, making sure no-one gets sent off, so everyone was great and kept their discipline.

“Moncs scored a great free kick, we needed a goal to settle us down.

“We went in 1-0 at half time, and luckily I struck and had a goal.

“We let a goal in late at the end, could have defended it better, but three points is what we needed.”