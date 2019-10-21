Mpanzu eyes up a Premier League goal after netting in four divisions for the Hatters

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu would love a Premier League goal after becoming the first player to score for Luton in the Conference, League Two, League One and now the Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old was on target for the 15th time in the league since arriving from West Ham United in December 2013 as he scored the opening goal of Hatters' 3-0 win over Bristol City.

Mpanzu's first came against Hereford on February 15, 2014, with a second following at Dartford as the Hatters won promotion under John Still.

He bagged seven during three seasons in League Two, and then a career-high five last term as Luton claimed the League One title.

The long-serving midfielder, who has now played 219 games for the club, said: “I’m surprised I’m still here to be honest!

"Obviously I know I need to get more goals, but scoring in every division is a credit to me, credit to the team and the staff who keep believing in me, so I’ve got to repay them somehow.

“I’m still here, clubs have been interested, but Luton Town’s a great club, if interest is there, it’s a credit to Luton Town for keeping me.

“A goal’s a goal, you keep scoring and anything can happen.

"But the staff have believed in me and I’m still here, it’s great to have scored in every division since I’ve been here.”

The goal when it came was another for Mpanzu’s growing scrapbook as he cut into the penalty area and then curled a beautiful effort beyond Daniel Bentley and into the far corner.

He continued: “I only score bangers! So I knew that as soon as it left my foot it was going to go in.

“It was good to get off the mark and a good three goals for all of us.

“That’s what I do, no tap ins just bangers only.

“It’s good to get tap- n, but a goal’s a goal and I’ll take that.”

The midfielder now would love to go that one step further and notch in the Premier League one day if he can.

He added: “That’s the aim, hopefully.

"If it’s with Luton or anyone else, it’s a great aim to have.

"Everyone wants to play in the Premier League, it’s a top, top league, so anything can happen.

"It's in God’s hands, so hopefully in the future as you never know what can happen.

"If it can happen great, if not, I’m happy with what I’ve done and got to keep going."