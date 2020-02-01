Mpanzu insists Luton can triumph at Baggies

Midfielder hoping to end awful away form at the Hawthorns

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu insists his side can emerge triumphant from their trip to the Hawthorns this afternoon.

Town’s recent form on the road suggests little other than defeat, having lost their last 11 matches away from Kenilworth Road in all competitions, scoring just six goals but conceding 35.

Despite their lofty position of second, the Baggies themselves aren’t in great form though, without a win in seven league outings, taking just four points from a possible 21.

Mpanzu said: “We think we can beat anyone on our day, we’ve got to put it all together, so hopefully we can go to West Brom, continue the form that we have starting from today (Tuesday night win over Derby) and away at Nottingham Forest.

“Anything can happen in this league and anyone can beat anyone.

“We’ve got to there with the mentality that we can beat any team that we play against.

"Hopefully we can get three points, even a point, all points are vital at this time of the season.

"Three points would be great, even a point, we've got to keep getting points on the board and hopefully we can climb out of the bottom three and stay in the league.

“I know the gap can be overturned, it’s just about getting the points together, so for me, it’s not a problem that we’re going to stay up, just about hopefully we can achieve that."

Although Luton had been on such a bad run of form prior to Tuesday night, Mpanzu felt the belief had remained amongst the players that they could get out of trouble.

He continued: "Every game we have confidence, it’s just about putting the right tactics, the right manoeuvres, putting the ball in the back of the net, is vital for us.

"Beating Derby is a great achievement, we’ve got to continue to do that against West Brom and whoever’s ahead of us in the coming weeks.

“I’ve been here since the Conference, we’ve got a great bunch of boys and we have tight knit group.

"Training’s been excellent, we’ve put the work in, the extra work, so the training’s been good.

"We’ve got to take that from the training pitch to the games, and today (Tuesday) we did that."

Finally, the return of Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown could be key for the Hatters, as he was involved for the final 30 minutes against Derby after missing almost two months of the season.

Mpanzu said: "Izzy Brown’s my boy, I’m glad that he’s back but I don't know about the free kick (blazed over the bar).

"The free kick was a bit bonkers, I think he’s off free kicks for the rest of the season.

"He’s quality and any time you have a player of that quality coming back, it’s a good boost for the whole team.

"Hopefully he can stay fit and contribute to us staying up."

Boss Graeme Jones was another thrilled to have Brown available once more, but was quick to highlight the efforts of Kazenga LuaLua prior to his arrival, adding: "It’s not just about Izzy, everybody knows my thoughts on Izzy as I know his quality.

"Go back to November, even October, 'keep Izzy Brown fit and we’ll stay in the Championship,' we missed him for eight weeks and it's been difficult.

"We've got to look after him, it’s great that he got 30 minutes, but I need to highlight the job Kazenga LuaLua did before he came on the pitch.

"Sometimes you have to share a full 95 minutes in terms of two players performing one role and I think both of them acquitted themselves really, really well."