Mpanzu keeping a close eye on the chasing pack

Luton midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will be glued to the goings on in League One this afternoon.

With the Hatters not in action until tomorrow, they can sit back and watch the chasing pack try to cut the gap once more, with Portsmouth hosting Coventry City in the early kick-off at 12.30.

You’re going to watch and see how the games go, if teams win who are around us, trying to catch us. Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Second placed Barnsley head to Plymouth at 3pm, with Sunderland visiting Peterborough United, as if results go Town’s way, they could seal promotion against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Mpanzu said: “People say they don’t (watch it), but I can’t lie, I will.

“You’re going to watch and see how the games go, if teams win who are around us, trying to catch us.

“I’ll watch it, I don’t know about anyone else, but it’s exciting times in League One, a lot of strong teams, so it’s exciting to watch.

“Barnsley, Sunderland and Portsmouth, they’re all strong teams, it’s great for football and great for the league.”

Manager Mick Harford will also be keeping a close on his boyhood team Sunderland, who could move to within four points of the Town, in their clash at London Road.

He added: “I think I’m going to Peterborough on Monday to see Sunderland play, so that will be interesting.

“We’ll keep our eyes on the score, but for the fear of repeating myself over and over again, all we can do is concentrate on our business.”