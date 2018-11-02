Mpanzu: No easy games in League One

Town midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu insists his side can’t take anything for granted when coming up against sides in the lower reaches of the table this month.

After an opening to the campaign in which Town played almost all of the top sides, they started their run of games against teams below them by beating AFC Wimbledon 2-0 on Saturday.

They now face a Rochdale side in 14th, before matches against Plymouth, Gillingham and Bradford to finish off November.

Luton go into the matches sitting in fifth place, but Mpanzu doesn’t think his side can afford to relax in any way, saying: “You might say easier games, but nothing’s easy in this league.

"We’ve faced a lot of the top teams, we've done well against them, lost a couple of games, but that’s the way football goes.

"We’ve got to put some of the teams who are below us to bed, hopefully get three points and start climbing the table.

"Promotion is our main aim, if it’s play-offs, it’s play-offs, but we're looking to catch Peterborough and Portsmouth and all the people at the top.

"Travelling to Manchester is going to be a tough game, but I believe in our team and the players we’ve got in the whole squad and hopefully we can get a result."

Another victory on their travels to take it to three out of their last four as the Hatters are finally starting to transfer their magnificent form at Kenilworth Road on to their travels.

Mpanzu added: "At home I think it’s a fortress, we haven’t lost yet, so we've just got to keep doing that at home and if we get three points at home and a draw away from home, it makes sense.

"But we’ve won away from home, which is good for us and good for the momentum.

"It’s starting to roll, we had some good form before we lost to Barnsley, but we’ve just put in more performances again, we've got nine points this week, so it has been good for everyone."