Mpanzu thrilled as 200 milestone approaches for Luton

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu will make his 200th appearance for the club if selected against Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

The 25-year-old signed for Luton from under former boss John Still back in December 2013 on loan from West Ham initially, the move becoming permanent just a month later.

After a tough start to life at Kenilworth Road with injuries, he has become a model of consistency in recent seasons, playing 52 times in the 2016-17 campaign and making 45 appearances already this term.

On the milestone, Mpanzu said: “It’s great to play 200 games for anyone, so for me to get to that with Luton after a couple of injuries that I had, it’s great.

“Hopefully there’s many more, but we’ve got to focus on the game and then afterwards, hopefully I can celebrate the win and 200 games as well.”

When asked about the achievement, boss Mick Harford said: “Pelly’s been phenomenal in terms of his appearances and his overall contribution for the football club.

“I think he’s been immense and whenever he’s played, he always gives 100 per cent.

“He’s been excellent, we’re delighted with his form at the moment.

"I thought he was excellent on Saturday against Doncaster, he contributed with the opening goal which was brilliant, congratulations to him on his 200th game, I hope it’s a winning one.”

Mpanzu marked his 199th game with his second goal of the season and just a 12th since arriving in Bedfordshire with the opening strike against Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

It was a controlled finish into the bottom corner from 20 yards, different to the scorchers he netted against the likes of Crewe Alexandra, up for the EFL Goal of the Year award, Dagenham & Redbridge, and even Dartford back in April 2014,

He admits he got some stick for such an effort, saying: “I was playing DMF, you don’t really get many chances, me, Macca (Alan McCormack), Glen (Rea), or Georgey (Thorne).

“Kaz held up the ball and I put it bottom corner, people try and say it’s a through ball, but the haters, the haters, the haters!

“It was good to get on the scoresheet and help my team, keep a clean sheet and score four goals, was good.

“It was a composed finish, everyone says I have to be blazing squad, but I rolled it in and thankfully it went in, got the boys on a roll.”