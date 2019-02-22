Mpanzu unsurprised by Luton’s reaction to Jones’ exit

Town’s ability to make history despite manager Nathan Jones leaving last month has come as no shock to midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

The Hatters were on a 13 game unbeaten run when Jones opted to leave and take over at Stoke City ahead of a crunch trip to Sunderland.

Luton then picked up a 1-1 draw at the Black Cats, and have gone on to win the next six matches under Mick Harford’s command, to set a new club record of 20 undefeated.

Harford has now got the gig until the end of the season, as Mpanzu said of the run: “I’m not surprised, we’ve got a bunch of brothers that stick together, are passionate about football and we’ve been playing well.

“The gaffer going, it’s not a bad thing, but we’ve kept together. Hopefully he does the best, but we’ve got focus on ourselves.

“Mick’s taken it until the end of the season, it’s going great for us, so we can’t stop now, we’ve got to keep pushing on.”

Although Harford has been keen to play down his role in the side’s form since he was placed in charge, when asked just what he has done with the squad, Mpanzu continued: “He’s done very well. He’s said, ‘listen boys, you’re the ones that have been playing this formation, I’m going to come, give you the little points that you need, but it’s down to you.’

“Mick has put his stamp on it and done well since he’s come in, no complaints at all.

“I’m not surprised they’ve given it to him until the end of the season as it settles everyone down.

“A manager might come in, start changing formation, but we’ve got to do as we’re told.

“Mick knows the club, knows the formation and he’s let us play, and have a freedom and it’s showing in our play on the pitch.”

Team-mate George Moncur added: “Personally, I’m over the moon and I know all the boys are.

“He was a big part in me coming here in the first place, the way he plays and the way he sets you out to play.

“He takes all the pressure off your back and all the pressure goes, he just lets you go and play your stuff, so it’s brilliant.