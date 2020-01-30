Mpanzu wants to carry on scoring 'bangers' and help Town stay up

Hatters yet to lose since midfielder has been on target

Hatters midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu is looking to carry on scoring ‘bangers’ and ensure the club avoid relegation back to League One this term.

Since the 25-year-old opened his account for the club with a cracking effort than cannoned in off the crossbar against Hereford United in February 2014, whenever he has netted since, Town have never suffered defeat.

Seventeen times Mpanzu has been on target now in total, with Luton winning 15 games and drawing one, as he scored a double in the 3-0 success at Accrington last term.

His latest strike saw Town get back on terms with Derby County in midweek, before Donervon Daniels and Jayden Bogle’s own goal were enough to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory.

On the stat, Mpanzu said: “I didn’t even know that!

"Hopefully I can score more goals and keep us up, it will be good to get more goals and help out (Harry) Cornick and Collo (James Collins), Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua), El (Elliot Lee) and whoever’s upfront.

"Hopefully we can add to the goals they’re going to get as well."

Describing the goal, his third of the season, Mpanzu continued: "Collo's trying to claim an assist, but I don’t think I’m going to give it to him.

"It was a great touch for him and for me, striking the ball’s easy for me, so I struck the ball and gladly it went into the back of the net.

“It might have been (deflected) but it was a banger, so a goal’s a goal.”

Mpanzu completed another milestone on Tuesday night as it was six years to the day since he signed permanently for the club, brought in by former boss John Still from West Ham United on January 28, 2014.

He has now made 235 appearances in all competitions and on his time with the Hatters, he said: “Time flies when you’re having fun.

"It was good to get a goal, hopefully it’s the start of something great and hopefully we can go again against West Brom on Saturday.”

Town had gone into the game without a win since December 7 and in real danger of being cut off at the bottom, so Mpanzu knew the enormity of the result, as it ensured they cut the gap to fourth bottom Charlton to six points.

He added: "It was a must-win for us, we haven’t won in a while, so it was good to get three points and try to chase the pack above us,

“It’s a big win, every three points is vital for everyone at the club. The players in the team, the staff, so getting the points to get up the table is great for all of us.

“It’s a great feeling, there’s no better feeling than winning the game close to the end of the game, everyone was together.

"It's great to get the fans, not back on our side, but its been a while since we gave them something to cheer about.

"It's great that they were singing for us and we gave them a performance they should be proud of."