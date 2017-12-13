Mullins believes he is starting to get back to his best

Town defender Johnny Mullins feels he is starting to get back to his best once more after finally enjoying a regular run of games this season.

The 32-year-old was in the side for the fourth match running as Scott Cuthbert continues to recover from his groin injury, partnering Alan Sheehan during the 1-1 draw against Notts County.

Mullins, who himself has had to overcome a number of niggles in recent months, said: “I’m absolutely loving it, it’s brilliant to be back in.

“I feel like the more I play, the more I’m finding my rhythm, which I’ve said before.

“I’m enjoying it and this team is such a good team to play in. When you’re in, you do not want to come out, so long may that continue hopefully.”

Mullins did his chances no harm at all by scoring his first league goal of the season and his Luton career at the weekend, rising highest to power home Alan Sheehan’s corner.

When you’re in, you do not want to come out, so long may that continue hopefully. Johnny Mullins

It was his first strike in any competition for over a year too, with his last coming back on December 3, 2016, in the 6-2 FA Cup win over Solihull Moors.

Mullins continued: “It’s about time, I’ve been running in the box not looking like I’ll get anywhere near it, but thankfully I got a goal.

“You make the run and he’s (Sheehan) going to find you.

“He’s quality, he’s exceptional, as Pottsy’s (Dan Potts) proving at the minute, so it was just nice to be on the end of one and would have been really nice if I could have got another one.

“I’m very pleased and I’d better say as it’s my daughters birthday as if I don’t say it was for her, she’ll tell me off.

“It was nice to get one on her birthday, but it would just have been a lot better if we had gone on to win the game.”

It was Mullins who came closest to netting a decisive winner after Glen Rea had skied over, as in stoppage time, his close-range effort was repelled by keeper Ross Fitzsimons.

He said: “I thought it was going to go in, I was so close.

“I don’t really want to give him any credit, but he came out, made himself big.

“It really would have been nice to get the goal but it wasn’t to be.

“We’ve had two good chances from set-plays, we finished the stronger and it would have been lovely to get the goal because you want to get three points all the time.

“But you’ve got to give them an element of credit, they’re a difficult side to play against and they’re where they are for a reason.”

Mullins became the 22nd player to find the net for the Hatters this season and 10th different scorer in a row, with their beefed up set-piece threat on show throughout too. He added: “Last year was a real issue for our set-pieces, we didn’t get nearly enough goals from them.

“So it was something we looked at and we’re getting goals from it at the minute.

“The more goals you’ve got from everywhere over the pitch, the better, so long may that carry on.”