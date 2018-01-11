Musonda backed over spotkick miss

Luton defender Alan Sheehan doesn’t believe young centre half Frankie Musonda will be affected by his failure from the penalty spot on Tuesday night.

With Town trailing 7-6 in their Checkatrade Trophy third round shootout against League Peterborough United, Musonda stepped up only to see visiting keeper Jonathan Bond save his attempt.

I see him as a young captain, he’s a great lad, works hard and he’s got nothing really to answer to. Alan Sheehan

However, Sheehan said: “Frankie is quite a cool guy, although he’s young, he’s very mature.

“I’d use the flip side of that coin and I’d say, great cahonas. To step up there, I’d look at the positive side, it takes a man to step up and take a penalty in a first team game and he did it.

“Those are the type of people that you want to go into battle with no doubt about it.”

Keeper James Shea was of a similar opinion too, saying: “He’s been brilliant, I wouldn’t worry about him missing a pen.

“It’s just one of them things, someone had to miss and unfortunately it was him, but he was fantastic.”

Sheehan himself converted from 12 yards as both sides had showed their accuracy and on his effort, he said: “I think there were better ones than mine, as long as it hits the net you’re happy.

“Seven-six, it was a great standard of penalties. I don’t think the keepers had much of a chance and that’s the way it goes.

“It’s kind of a lottery and unfortunate that we missed in the end, but that’s life, that can happen to anyone.”

The Irishman, who was available due to his three match ban only counting for league games had been impressed by Town’s defending during the contest as they kept a first choice Posh front-line out in the 0-0 draw.

He added: “It was a decent performance from boys who haven’t been playing as much as the other lads and I thought we gave a good account of ourselves, against a very strong Peterborough team.

“We knew we had to be on our toes, they had good movement upfront.

“A lot of the teams in League Two usually have a big powerhouse up there and play off the second balls, but with them it was little sharp movements.

“They’re trying to play the same way we try to play, get the ball down and pass, the pitch wasn’t great, but we tried our best to play well.

“We had a few chances to win it, they had a few half chances, but those games can go either way.

“We just needed a small bit of quality and a little break of the ball and you win the game, but that’s life, it was good to get a clean sheet and we go again.”