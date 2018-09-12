Musonda to be converted into a right back

Luton defender Frankie Musonda could be turned into a right back at Kenilworth Road according to boss Nathan Jones.

The 20-year-old made his 13th first team appearance for the club and first since January during last weeks Checkatrade Trophy group stage win over Brighton U21s, coming off the bench to move to the right hand side of defence.

He has been predominantly a centre half since coming through the ranks for the Hatters, but that is about to change, as Jones said: “I thought going forward he was very good, he created chances and got in good positions.

“Defensively, it’s a new position for Frankie.

“He’s been a centre half, but we’re trying to convert him to a right back because we believe he’s got a better opportunity at having a career there.”