Neufville grabs the winner as Hatters beat Royals to reach final

Beds Senior Cup semi-final: Potton United 0 Luton Town 1

Josh Neufville scored a cracking second half winner as a Luton Town XI beat Potton United in the Beds FA Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

The visitors picked a youthful side for the contest with their SSML Premer Division hosts, with a number of U18s, although did include January signing from Hartlepool, Peter Kioso.

Harry Isted, Corey Panter and Neufville all returned for Dan Walder and Paul Benson’s side after their loan spells, with Jake Peck continuing his comeback from a broken ankle by completing the full 90 minutes.

Neufville was an early threat for the Hatters, before Coree Wilson and Tra Lucas spurned good chances.

Isted was required to make two crucial saves in as many minutes midway through the opening period, the first from Rafe Goodman’s drive and then a header from Ibara Camara.

Neufville took a pinpoint pass from Peck in his stride, cutting inside only to fire straight at keeper Sam Irish.

Lucas, discovered last season playing in the Luton Street League by the Community Trust, missed another decent opportunity, after U16 midfielder Tyrelle Newton had charged down a defender’s clearance.

Wilson had another effort gathered safely by Irish, before Potton centre-half James Smith fired over the bar in stoppage time.

The second period was a more scrappy affair, with the Town youngsters digging in to match their more experienced opponents on the physical side of what became a battle of attrition.

The one true moment of class came with 13 minutes left from Neufville, as he cut in from the right flank and hammered a 25-yard drive into the top corner for the only goal.

Neufville had the perfect opportunity to wrap things up with two minutes left after good work from Wilson, but couldn’t add his second.

The Hatters now progress through to the final against Bedford Town at Kenilworth Road next month.

Town: Harry Isted, Peter Kioso, Matthew Moloney, Corey Panter (C), Joseph Halsey, Jake Peck, Tyrelle Newton (Callum Nicolson), Casey Pettit, Josh Neufville, Coree Wilson, Tra Lucas (Ben Stevens).

Subs not used: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones.

Attendance: 264.