Neufville signs pro deal with Luton

Luton Town have announced teenage forward Josh Neufville has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The pacy 17-year-old, who hit double figures last season as part of the U18s side that won the EFL Youth Alliance Cup, put pen to paper on a two-year deal running until the end of 2019-20.

We feel that now is the ideal time to take up that option of giving him a pro contract, so we can see him challenge and hopefully fulfill his potential. Nathan Jones

Neufville has been with Town’s academy since he was an U10, having played his earlier football with neighbours Crawley Green, while he also caught the eye during the 2-0 win at Bedford Town in pre-season.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “Josh is a young man that we feel can make the step up.

“He’s done excellently in recent months and is someone that we’ve monitored and tried to make sure that we nurture carefully.

“For a long time we’ve identified him as someone who could potentially step into the first team environment, but we’ve had to make sure that we do it at the right time.

“His application, his all-round quality and ability has really put him closer to the first team squad, and we feel that now is the ideal time to take up that option of giving him a pro contract, so we can see him challenge and hopefully fulfill his potential.”