New boy Moncur thought he had opened his Luton account

New Town signing George Moncur was convinced he had opened his account for the Hatters at the first time of asking on Saturday.

Replacing Luke Berry for the final 20 minutes, with the hosts 4-0 to the good, Moncur showed plenty of flashes of his quality during his cameo, before late on, he collected Kazenga LuaLua’s backheel.

Rounding defender with ease, he unleashed a low drive that flew past visiting keeper Aaron Chapman and was destined to add a fifth, only for on-loan Brighton defender Ben White to somehow stick out a leg and clear off the line.

Moncur said: “When I went round the last defender and beat the keeper, I honestly didn’t see where he came from.

“I thought it was in, then I saw a leg come out and it went wide, but that’s the way it is sometimes.

“It’s always nice, goals are the icing on the cake, sometimes they don’t go in for you, but more importantly, it's a great win, that’s what’s important.”

Interim boss Mick Harford was another who was getting ready to celebrate, saying: “You see his talent there in little glimpses, in and around the penalty box, the final third, his cleverness.

“The kid’s devastated he didn’t score. I was right behind it, I thought he was going to hit it early, he took another touch and the lad made a great clearance off the line.

“He’ll create a lot of problems for opposition teams playing as a 10, or anywhere in the midfield, because of his creativity and his cleverness.”