Luton have announced their Sky Bet Championship match against Derby County at Kenilworth Road will be played on Tuesday, January 28.

With the Rams in Emirates FA Cup action on the weekend of Saturday, January 25, the game has been rescheduled and will kick-off at 7.45pm.

All tickets are still valid for the rearranged fixture, however, if any supporter wishes to return theirs, they can receive a full refund, providing they are returned before close of business on Monday, January 27.