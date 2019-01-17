New signing could be imminent for Luton

Luton could be on the verge of making their second signing of the transfer window later today according to interim boss Mick Harford.

The temporary manager admitted on Tuesday night that he was hoping to make a move in the market and reiterated that stance today, confirming it would be to bolster Town's attacking options.

The Hatters have only scored once in their last four games, a penalty from James Collins, although two of those matches were against Championship opposition in Sheffield Wednesday.

Speaking at his pre-Peterborough press conference, Harford revealed: "We are trying, I’ll be perfectly honest with you, we are trying and hopefully when you guys have left, we might be doing some business later on today.

“We are a bit light, obviously Danny (Hylton) is suspended and Harry (Cornick) is not quite ready to come back, so we’re two men down at the moment, without replacing them.

"So we are looking to bring in reinforcements."