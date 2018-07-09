New signing Pearson insists Luton must aim for the summit

Recent addition Matty Pearson insists that Luton should enter the League One campaign with only one thing on their mind: winning the title.

Although Town will come up against sides such as Sunderland, Portsmouth and Pearson’s former club Barnsley to name just three, he wants his new team-mates to believe they can actually win it.

He said: “You don’t play in a league to finish mid-table, you play in a league to finish top.

“You’re not there to make the numbers and that’s our aim, to finish top of the league.

“People who say top eight, or whatever, you don’t go in the league to survive, you got in the league to win.

“That’s how it is for me, I want to win everything.”

One of the teams Pearson will be facing is his former side Accrington, where he made over 100 appearances during a two year spell.

On a return which will take place in April 2019, he continued: “Accrington did really well last year and I’m made up for the lads there.

“I’m quite close with quite a few of them and I’m just happy they’ve done what they’ve done.

“It’s down to me now though, I’ve just got to get playing here and when it comes to it, you’ve just got to look after yourself and that’s what it will be.”

Pearson got his first run-out during Friday night’s friendly trip to Hitchin, where the Hatters ran out 6-2 winnners.

On beginning pre-season training with his new team-mates, he added: “It’s a long drawn out process, I’d rather just get the games going, but you need it, you need to get fit and that’s what it’s for.

“When I moved to Barnsley last time, I moved the night before the first game of the season, so it wasn’t ideal.

“That’s why I’m glad it’s all done now and I can get a proper pre-season with the lads I’m going to be playing with.

“Then the aim is for all the lads to get fit and hopefully stake their claim to play in the first team.”