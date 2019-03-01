Newlands Park decision a 'big step' according to #saveourtown

Campaign group #saveourtown have labelled the decision by Luton Borough Council's planning officer's to recommend that 2020 Developments proposals for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park are approved as a 'big step'.

The Luton News revealed yesterday that the development control committee have been advised to back the scheme for the site at junction 10 of the M1 when it goes before them on Monday, March 11.

#saveourtown with a banner above the dug out during Luton's game with Coventry last week

The Hatters already have secured planning permission for a new 17,500 stadium at Power Court, with both applications expected to bring over 10,000 new jobs and £250million a year for the local economy.

Nigel Green chairman of #saveourtown said: “This is absolutely excellent news but to put it into context it’s just another step along the path.

"We’re not there yet because the planning development control committee haven’t met yet but it is another big step along the way and it’s good news.

"There are no guarantees but it would be highly unusual if it was turned down.

“This is not just about football. This is about the redevelopment of our town which is sadly in need of regeneration.

"This opportunity has been presented to the council. It’s a golden opportunity a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and it will turn the town around.

“Property prices are rising here developers are building flats as fast as they can the airport is growing and there’s a new DART link being built from Parkway Station up to the airport. Luton is on the way up and this is going to be a great place to live.

“The town is going to look fantastic and it will be a fantastic place to live work and play.

"It is the missing link. It will come in and this will be a great place. I can’t wait for all of this to get up and running.”