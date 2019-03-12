Newlands Park decision is the 'best result' for supporters trust

Luton Town Supporters' Trust have called the decision to approve the Hatters' plans for a mixed use scheme at Newlands Park as the 'best result' in the club's long and illustrious history.

Last night at Town Hall, a Luton Borough Council development control committee opted to give Luton the green light for their proposals, following on from the planning permission awarded to a new stadium at Power Court in January.

After two and half years of attempting to get this stage, LTST chairman Tony Murray said in a statement: "As the news sinks in that the planning application for Newlands Park has been approved, tears of joy are being shed, champagne corks popped, beers poured, hugs shared and messages sent all around the world.

We’d like to say ‘THANK YOU’ to the Luton Borough Council Planning Committee for having the commitment to what the communities they represent want and deserve to vote YES to both Newlands Park and Power Court.

"Regeneration and new pride for Luton, here we come!

"The biggest thanks and congratulations belong to Gary Sweet, Mike Moran, the 2020 Developments team and advisors and of course those wonderful investors.

You had the vision of what could transform the future of not just our football club, but our town.

"You have enabled us to dream and you have brought us to the point where those dreams are close to coming true.

"You have put in enormous amounts of money, time and energy.

"You have persevered when others, with no interest in what is good for our town, have tried to put obstacles in the way.

"You have prevailed and produced the best result in our history!

"We know we’re not completely there yet. There may be more challenges to face, but let’s all savour this moment and CELEBRATE!"