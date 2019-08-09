No Championship surprises so far for Luton defender

Hatters defender Sonny Bradley didn’t think were any surprises in store during his first taste of the Championship on Friday night.

Having played in League One and Two throughout his career, the 27-year-old was given the captain’s armband against one of the favourites to go up in Middlesbrough.

Despite conceding three goals, Bradley, who scored a stunning opening goal for Town along with Matty Pearson and the whole of Luton’s back-line came out of the encounter in credit, as speaking afterwards, he said: “Not really, nothing surprised me.

“I think as a team we knew that Middlesbrough had the quality to really hurt us.

“You see the goal at the end, give someone (Lewis Wing) too much time, anywhere, 20 yards out, then teams do have the quality to put the ball in the top corner and that’s what’s happened.

“The majority of teams in the division have those players that can do that, so we’re well aware that it is a step up and we’re going to have to adapt and going to have to become better straight away.

“We expected them to be good and they were, but at the same time feel that was a game we could have possibly gone on and won.”

Bradley was up against Britt Assombalonga for the majority of the clash, the striker costing Boro a hefty £15m when signing from Nottingham Forest in July 2017.

The striker did find the net to make it 2-2 in the first half, before blasting a penalty over the bar after the break, but Town's defender was content with his evening’s work.

He continued: “He’s (Assombalonga) better than anyone I’ve come up against against in League One.

“He’s honest, powerful, he’s good in the box, movement’s really good, likes to get in between the centre halves which is always difficult.

“But from a personal point of view I felt like I could compete well against him and the goal he did score is the one that Simon (Sluga) probably could have done better with.

“Apart from that, I don’t think he had too many chances.

“The penalty, he could have done better with that and he should have put that one away, but missing the penalty, we’re still in the game.

“The football gods are looking down on you and you have a chance.

"If there’s one man we want it to fall to it’s James Collins, we go in with a draw and we're happy with that.”