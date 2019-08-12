No decision from Jones yet on Stech's future

Keeper Marek Stech will have to wait and see whether he still has a future at Kenilworth Road.

The 29-year-old lost his place to James Shea last season, restricted to just five league appearances during the campaign.

He now finds himself further down the pecking order with the arrival of club record signing Simon Sluga, meaning Shea has been on the substitutes bench for the opening two Championship matches.

Youngster Harry Isted is expected to be sent out on loan, and when asked whether he might look to move the Czech stopper on too, boss Graeme Jones said: “I think football will make that decision.

“You think four keepers, maybe we’ve got one too many, and then Simon Sluga goes down on 90 minutes (at Cardiff) and you think, I feel quite secure now.

“We’ve got three goalkeeers left, so that’s how quickly it can change.

"It’s just how to manage every situation, so again we’ll just have to wait and see on Marek and Harry (Isted) and see how it pans out.”