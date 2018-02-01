No fracture but striker Lee a doubt for Exeter clash

Striker Elliot Lee is a doubt for Saturday’s home clash with Exeter City after suffering a shoulder injury during Tuesday night’s 3-2 defeat to Wycombe.

The 23-year-old forward had netted both goals on the evening with clinical close range strikes, taking his tally to nine for the campaign, only

However, speculation was then rife on social media that Lee had dislocated his shoulder and could be out for the season, but that isn’t the case according to boss Nathan Jones.

He said: “He’s just opened up his shoulder a little bit. We thought he’d fractured it but he hadn’t, so he’s just opened it up which is unfortunate as he’s just had one of his real, productive games.

“He’s had games where we’ve had fives and sixes and sevens, where he’s been excellent, but this was a game where we really needed him and he stepped up to the fore.

“So it was a little bit disappointing, but we’ll gauge it and see how he is before Saturday.”

However, there was promising news regarding the injured quartet of Danny Hylton, Scott Cuthbert, Alan McCormack and Luke Gambin as Jones continued: “Danny’s back in contention, which is pleasing.

“We haven’t rushed him, but we have missed Danny and it will be good to get him back.

“With the ones we’ve added and McCormack is so much closer now to playing, Scott Cuthbert’s almost back in training, Gambin has been back in training, so when you look at seven bodies, as we’ve added to the squad, it’s a healthy place.”

A busy transfer deadline day saw Jones bring in striker Jake Jervis from Plymouth, plus Liverpool’s Lloyd Jones and also Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes, on loan until the end of the season.

All three are now in contention for a place in the starting line-up against the Grecians too, as Jones added: “Of course, they’ve come in to add competition, they haven’t come here to make up the numbers.

“I didn’t need numbers, what I needed was to make sure we improved the squad, so all three have got a wonderful chance of playing.

“The team has been in wonderful form, we’ve got to the summit by playing good football and being a very good side, now we’ve added competition to that.

“We might need to freshen stuff up, a few might have just been jaded from the efforts they put in, because there’s no bad players in our side.

“There’s a lot of players who have put in big shifts and got us to this stage.

"We’ve brought them in to freshen stuff up to have an impetus, a different impetus as all three are different to what we’ve got which is a really important as well.”