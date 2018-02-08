No Luton deal for Caulker as he heads to Dundee

Former Spurs and Liverpool defender Steven Caulker has signed for Scottish Premier League side Dundee.

The 26-year-old, who had been training with Luton Town recently, has also had spells at Swansea City, Cardiff City, Queen Park Rangers and Southampton and Liverpool.

However, he penned an 18-month contract with the Dark Blues this afternoon and speaking before the news was announced, Hatters boss Nathan Jones said: “I don’t think there’s a deal there for us now with Steven because obviously we took Lloyd Jones.

“We’ve given Steven a platform to play and train with us because I know him and I want to help him to do that.

“If he goes elsewhere, he goes elsewhere, there’s nothing we can do.

“We’re not in a position where we can do anything having taken Lloyd, but he’s welcome here to train because he has such a good attitude and real good athlete.

“He’s a good guy, so we’re always happy to help him.”