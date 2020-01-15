No Luton move for Blades defender Heneghan as he stays with Blackpool

Blackpool have confirmed that Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, who had been linked with a move to Luton in the January transfer window, has extended his loan deal until the end of the season.

There was speculation online that the 26-year-old, who has played 23 games in all competitions so far this term for the Tangerines, was one of the Hatters' targets to bolster a back-line which has conceded 58 goals so far in the Championship.

However, he will now remain with Simon Gray's side until May as speaking to the club's official website, chief executive Ben Mansford said: "One of our key aims in this window was to keep Ben Heneghan at the club for a longer period.

"Therefore, we are all delighted to announce that Ben will stay with us on loan for the rest of the campaign.

"Ben’s extension needs no further comment. He’s an important part of what we have achieved in recent times and he’s staying to help us push on.”

Heneghan himself added: “I’m happy to get it over the line and help the club with its ambitions for the rest of the season.

"The club and the supporters have been really good to me in the 18 months that I’ve been here, and I want to continue to repay the faith the manager and the club have shown in me since I joined.

“We’ve made good additions in the transfer window and hopefully we can continue to grow as a team and have a good second half of the season.”

So far, Luton are yet to make any signings in the window, only loaning out young defender Corey Panter to Biggleswade Town, as boss Graeme Jones has until 11pm on Friday, January 31 to bolster his struggling squad.