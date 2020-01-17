No new signings imminent for Luton according to boss Jones

Luton boss Graeme Jones confirmed that there were no signings ‘imminent’ for the Hatters ahead of Sunday's trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Hatters chief has been looking to bolster his playing squad from the minute the transfer window opened this month, stating after last weekend's 2-1 defeat to Birmingham City that his side looked short of quality on the pitch.

Jones has been unable to do so thus far, often due the wage demands of his preferred targets, but although he still has another two weeks in order to bring new faces in, on any incomings before going to City Ground, he said: “Everybody’s working really, really hard behind the scenes to improve things, but we've got nothing imminent.

“Everybody knows I wanted to get a couple through the door, because i feel like the group needed a real lift, some help and energy, it hasn’t happened.

“It hasn’t been for the want of trying, and that doesn’t mean to say it’s not going to happen, we’re still trying.

“It’s challenging, but I prefer to concentrate on the players we have got as they’re definitely here.

“Izzy Brown, Martin Cranie, Dan Potts, Danny Hylton, Callum McManaman, people that we need fit in order to be competitive as we can be with what we’ve got.

“I don’t waste a lot of energy on ifs buts and maybes, I’d rather deal with certainties, I’m pleased with their progress.”

With Luton bottom of the Championship and relegation back to League One a real possibility, when asked if he thought the Town board would be less willing to release funds due to the uncertainty of what division they will be in next term, Jones continued: “But we’re in the Championship now, and it doesn’t stop us trying.

“We’re trying to get the right kind of player in for Luton Town, irrespective of leagues and we’ve been working towards that this week and will continue to work towards it.”

One player who Town have been linked with this week was Maidstone United midfielder Saidou Khan, whom head of recruitment Mick Harford went to watch in their National League South clash against Hemel Hempstead on Tuesday night.

On whether he was a player who had caught his eye, Jones said: “I haven’t seen him yet.

“Mick and Kevin Reeves (head scout) watch many, many games, including Maidstone.

“I can tell you that it ranges from the Premier League down to non-league, so we’re working hard behind the scenes to try and improve things and that won’t stop.”

However, Jones did once again reiterate his desire to bring in players who have been in the second tier of English football, adding: “Ideally I think we need Championship experience, I’ve made that quite clear and my thoughts on that won’t change.

“But there’s a long term future and planning for Luton Town Football Club that I’m part of and you have to consider everything.”